Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marqeta by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $6,154,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $5,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 631,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

