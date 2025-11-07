Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $162,000 in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Marqeta by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928,070 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter worth $6,154,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $5,420,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 631,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth $2,372,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta Stock Performance
Shares of MQ stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta
In other news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. This trade represents a 24.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,754.98. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 target price on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.
About Marqeta
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
