Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $55.96 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,429 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 23,282 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $55,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in American Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,634 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,267,377 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $721,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of American Express by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,459 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $1,753,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,739.98. This represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. HSBC set a $295.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.65.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $365.74 on Friday. American Express Company has a 12-month low of $220.43 and a 12-month high of $369.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

