Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 56,076 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,806,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $110,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 927,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,613 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 70,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $63.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.80.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.