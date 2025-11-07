Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $112,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% during the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $309.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.27 and its 200-day moving average is $289.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

