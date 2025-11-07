Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 942 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $74,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $113.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

