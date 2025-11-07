Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $114,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $315.59 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 73.57%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

