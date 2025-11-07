Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,719 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $103,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

