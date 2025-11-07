Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,313,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $89,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,682,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,144,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 2,485,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 442,374 shares during the period. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,463,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 969,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after buying an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE:FSK opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.