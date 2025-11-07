Cloud Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Cloud Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,983 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,164,561. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.