Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $136.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Climb Global Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $109.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. Climb Global Solutions has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $145.02. The firm has a market cap of $505.63 million, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $161.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.29 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMB. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 183.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 317.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

