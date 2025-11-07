Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Price

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 255.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altimmune to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Altimmune from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Altimmune Trading Up 5.1%

ALT stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 20.44 and a current ratio of 20.44. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 438,730.03% and a negative return on equity of 62.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altimmune by 55.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altimmune in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 88.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

