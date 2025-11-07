Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA to Issue Special Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras SA (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 426.7%.

Get Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras alerts:

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBR traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,252. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.62. Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais El�tricas Brasileiras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.