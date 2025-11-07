Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Centerspace $CSR

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,773 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Centerspace during the first quarter worth approximately $13,147,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 307.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Centerspace by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerspace by 32.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Centerspace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centerspace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE CSR opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $75.92.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 172.07%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

