Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Decreases Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184,978 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Sienna Gestion increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 58,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Water Works by 27.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,021,000 after buying an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AWK opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.07. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.74 and a 12-month high of $155.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. Cowen started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

