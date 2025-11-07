Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $256.00 price objective on Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.85.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This represents a 0.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.43 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $236.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.