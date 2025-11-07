Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.2% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 413.1% during the first quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,548,952.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at $28,689,507.94. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,830,308.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $341.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.