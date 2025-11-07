Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in RxSight, Inc. $RXST

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 107,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RxSight during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the second quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in RxSight by 614.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RxSight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of RxSight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded RxSight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut RxSight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.56.

RxSight Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.32 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.16. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 25.15%.The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. RxSight has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

