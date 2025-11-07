Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC Purchases 600 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,782 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $2,796,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 115,513 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 30.2% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 39,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG opened at $105.00 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average of $115.59.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $129.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

