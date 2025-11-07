Bastion Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 303,817 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 303,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises about 2.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $679,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 12.7%

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $11.02 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

