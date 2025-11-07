Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.78 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 123,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,000. Cooper Companies makes up approximately 4.1% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 204.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 506 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,071.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.75. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $106.63.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Gerard H. Warner III acquired 1,450 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. This represents a 8.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,324.80. This trade represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,975 shares of company stock worth $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

