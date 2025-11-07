Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $5.62 Million in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,171,507 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,621,000. Endeavour Silver makes up 2.6% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 33.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 977,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,445 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $246,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXK. CIBC raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $85.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

