Bastion Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 235,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 344.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

LEG opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

