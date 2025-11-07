Bastion Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD

Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 344,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 190,011 shares during the quarter. Heartland Express makes up 1.5% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 3,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 243.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 44.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $12.85.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin purchased 24,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $203,095.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,491,868 shares in the company, valued at $12,218,398.92. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $245,752. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

