Bastion Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW

Bastion Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 197,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29,926 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in EZCORP by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in EZCORP by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 9,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $162,864.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 133,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,345.42. This represents a 6.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EZCORP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EZCORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

EZCORP Stock Down 2.2%

EZPW stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 6.31.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

