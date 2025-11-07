Bastion Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 82,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. GXO Logistics accounts for 1.8% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2,460.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in GXO Logistics by 57.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.46 and a 12 month high of $62.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

