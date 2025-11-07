Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Unilever PLC $UL

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Unilever by 0.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Unilever Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

