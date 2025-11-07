B2Gold Corp. (BTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.
B2Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,261,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in B2Gold by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
