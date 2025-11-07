B2Gold Corp. (BTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd.

B2Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5%annually over the last three years. B2Gold has a payout ratio of 16.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B2Gold

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. B2Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in B2Gold by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,261,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 204,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 83,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in B2Gold by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

