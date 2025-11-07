B. Riley Has Positive Forecast for Cadre FY2025 Earnings

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadre in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.33%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

CDRE has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cadre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Cadre Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadre by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cadre by 6.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cadre by 7.8% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadre in the first quarter valued at $665,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadre Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

