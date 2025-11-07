Atb Cap Markets Issues Positive Outlook for TSE:KEC Earnings

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of Kiwetinohk Energy stock opened at C$24.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.50. Kiwetinohk Energy has a 12 month low of C$13.57 and a 12 month high of C$24.74.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects.

