ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Raised to Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ASML has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Arete Research raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,029.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $947.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.16. ASML has a 12 month low of $578.51 and a 12 month high of $1,086.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,244,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,401,304,000 after buying an additional 250,934 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 24.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 905,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,175,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,933,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

