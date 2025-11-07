ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Hold

Barrington Research cut shares of ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACVA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACVA opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ACV Auctions has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $23.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.63.

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.09 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 9.89%.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

