5,201 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 65.1% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in NRG Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1,481.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,505. This represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NRG Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NRG Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.54.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $168.89 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $180.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

