2,772 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock opened at $64.62 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $89.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 359.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 888.89%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

