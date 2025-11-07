23,012 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 234.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 982,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 688,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,382,000. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Latham Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Voss Capital LP raised its stake in Latham Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 5,676,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after buying an additional 512,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 448,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SWIM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.75 price target on Latham Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Latham Group Trading Down 5.0%

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.60 on Friday. Latham Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $8.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,747.36. This represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Latham Group

(Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.