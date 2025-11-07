10,207 Shares in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. $PGY Purchased by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $857,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 5,431.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 446.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 393,752 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 12,754 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $385,170.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,522.60. The trade was a 14.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjiv Das sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $144,446.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 100,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,328. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,081 shares of company stock worth $3,475,010. 47.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $16.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PGY opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 5.83. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

