zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of zSpace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of zSpace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of zSpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of zSpace in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Shares of ZSPC stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. zSpace has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 million.

Institutional Trading of zSpace

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in zSpace, Inc (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.05% of zSpace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

zSpace Company Profile

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

