Zacks Research Upgrades Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to “Strong-Buy”

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.86. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,109.24. The trade was a 8.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,345,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,202,000 after buying an additional 799,718 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,370,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after purchasing an additional 256,628 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,491,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,630,000 after purchasing an additional 223,724 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 916.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,361,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

