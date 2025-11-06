Zacks Research Downgrades Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to Hold

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

FMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

NYSE:FMS opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.57. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 424.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.