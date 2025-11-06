YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27 on November 6th

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.2684 per share on Thursday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 5th.

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0%

QDTY stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $52.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 10.87% of YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (QDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

