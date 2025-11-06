Workiva Inc. $WK Stake Lifted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned approximately 0.06% of Workiva worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WK. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $64,903,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Workiva by 1,177.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 719,062 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.0% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,834,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after purchasing an additional 686,702 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,386.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 291,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,942,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $451,085,000 after buying an additional 142,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

Workiva stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $224.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Workiva has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.68 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Workiva from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Capital One Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WK

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.