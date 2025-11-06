Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,298 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 758,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,471,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Allianz SE lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $58.42 and a one year high of $88.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $278.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

