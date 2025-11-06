Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Raised by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.3% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 548,188 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,602,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.1% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 6,121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Walmart by 477.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 288,902 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,249,000 after buying an additional 238,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.40.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

WMT stock opened at $101.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.81 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $809.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $222,596.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 619,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,682,831.24. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 151,038 shares of company stock worth $15,531,616 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

