Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Up 66.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shot up 66.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 3,012,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 943% from the average session volume of 288,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Trading Up 66.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

