Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Frontdoor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,980,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,733 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,760,000 after purchasing an additional 685,148 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Frontdoor by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 390,434 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Frontdoor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 963,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,213,000.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.35. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 125.21% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

