Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cohalo Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

