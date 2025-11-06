Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $288.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.03. The company has a market cap of $88.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

