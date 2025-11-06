Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.9% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Redburn Partners set a $175.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

Shares of ORCL opened at $250.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.97.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. This represents a 7.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

