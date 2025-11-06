Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan Levine bought 3,100 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $306.08 per share, for a total transaction of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. The trade was a 294.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $307.38 per share, with a total value of $3,499,521.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. The trade was a 33.38% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everest Group Trading Up 1.3%

EG opened at $321.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $392.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.39 by ($5.85). Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.80 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.36.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

