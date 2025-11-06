TruGolf (TRUG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, November 13th. Analysts expect TruGolf to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter.

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($19.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($17.19). The company had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 million. On average, analysts expect TruGolf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRUG opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. TruGolf has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TruGolf in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Singular Research upgraded TruGolf to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TruGolf to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

TruGolf Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

