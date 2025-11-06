Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $122.11 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 860,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,105,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 4.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 548,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,059,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $766,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $59,215,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wolfe Research set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $256.33 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a PE ratio of 147.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.